Blue Dart Pioneers Drone Deliveries with Skye Air Partnership

In a bold move poised to redefine logistics, Blue Dart has introduced drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air. Initially targeting the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, this initiative highlights a significant leap towards cleaner, efficient delivery solutions, the company disclosed on Wednesday.

Blue Dart has been at the forefront of integrating drone technology within its logistics framework. Notably, the company conducted VLOS (Visual Line of Sight) trials in Vikarabad, Hyderabad in 2021, and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials under the Telangana Government's 'Medicine from the Sky' initiative in collaboration with Skye Air.

''The nation's robust economic growth, coupled with the aspirations of its consumers and growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, has significantly boosted purchasing power. This surge in demand emphasises the need for innovative solutions that drive growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability,'' stated Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel.

