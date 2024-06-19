Indian Ports Shine: Nine in Global Top 100 Rankings

Nine Indian ports have achieved a remarkable feat by securing spots in the global top 100 rankings, according to the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI). The index, developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, measures port resilience, efficiency, and overall performance. Notably, Visakhapatnam Port has made it to the top 20, securing the 19th position in 2023, with Mundra Port following at the 27th spot.

Visakhapatnam Port's strong performance is evidenced by its 27.5 moves per crane hour, a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours, and minimal berth idle time. These metrics underscore its efficiency in handling container ships, significantly influencing customer preferences. Additionally, seven other Indian ports, including Pipavav, Kamarajar, Cochin, Hazira, Krishnapatnam, Chennai, and Jawaharlal Nehru, have secured ranks within the top 100, highlighting the robust performance of Indian ports overall.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed this achievement as a reflection of substantial improvements in operational efficiency and service delivery in the handling of ships and cargo. The inclusion of these ports in the global top 100 rankings signifies India's growing prominence in port operations and logistics.

