DPIIT Champions Business Ease with New Initiatives
The DPIIT held discussions with industry representatives and ministries to promote ease of doing business. Key topics included the Jan Vishwas law 2.0, the World Bank’s new Business Ready index, and the National Single Window System. Efforts focus on reducing compliance burdens and facilitating investment processes.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday, engaging industry leaders and ministry officials to foster an environment conducive to business. According to an official, the dialogue centered on furthering ease of doing business across the nation.
Key items on the agenda included the Jan Vishwas law 2.0, the new Business Ready index by the World Bank, and the National Single Window System (NSWS). These initiatives aim to streamline regulatory procedures and reduce compliance burdens, the official revealed.
DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh chaired the session, which saw robust participation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and senior departmental officers. The government continues to push reforms to make India a more attractive investment destination.
