Left Menu

DPIIT Champions Business Ease with New Initiatives

The DPIIT held discussions with industry representatives and ministries to promote ease of doing business. Key topics included the Jan Vishwas law 2.0, the World Bank’s new Business Ready index, and the National Single Window System. Efforts focus on reducing compliance burdens and facilitating investment processes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:01 IST
DPIIT Champions Business Ease with New Initiatives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday, engaging industry leaders and ministry officials to foster an environment conducive to business. According to an official, the dialogue centered on furthering ease of doing business across the nation.

Key items on the agenda included the Jan Vishwas law 2.0, the new Business Ready index by the World Bank, and the National Single Window System (NSWS). These initiatives aim to streamline regulatory procedures and reduce compliance burdens, the official revealed.

DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh chaired the session, which saw robust participation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and senior departmental officers. The government continues to push reforms to make India a more attractive investment destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024