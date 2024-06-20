Top Stories in Finance: JPMorgan Lifts Bonus Cap, Labour's Tax Loophole Stand, Rival AI Start-up by OpenAI Co-founder

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview JPMorgan Chase has told its employees in the UK that it will remove caps on banker bonuses, making it the second-largest lender after Goldman Sachs to take advantage of Britain's decision to lift limits on payouts to top performers.

The Labour leadership is resisting calls to close a tax loophole used by Shein as the party seeks to encourage the controversial Chinese-founded fast-fashion company to float in London. Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry will votein a ballot that could force the company to negotiate with a union over its UK pay and conditions for the first time.

OpenAI's co-founder Ilya Sutskever is starting a rival AI start-up focused on "building safe superintelligence", just a month after he quit the AI company following an unsuccessful coup attempt against its chief executive Sam Altman. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

