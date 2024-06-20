CIIE 2024: Expanding Global Trade Horizons

The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled for November 2024, promises to redefine global trade dynamics. With an expansive exhibition area of 325,000 square meters already booked by over 1,000 international companies, this year's expo is poised to make a substantial impact.

Frequent participants like Ireland and Greece continue to leverage the CIIE platform. Ireland has introduced high-quality food products, some debuting globally at the event, while Greece's Piraeus Port furthers its maritime trade connections. The UK displays its leading technologies and services, establishing significant trade opportunities with China.

Accompanying the expo, the Hongqiao Forum will tackle pressing global issues, featuring discussions led by high-profile international figures. The CIIE, along with its forums and exhibitions, provides an unparalleled opportunity for global brands to enhance their business prospects in China.

