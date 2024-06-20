Left Menu

CIIE 2024: Expanding Global Trade Horizons

The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set for November 2024, featuring 325,000 square meters of exhibition space and over 1,000 global companies. With new products and significant participation from countries like the UK, Greece, and Ireland, the expo aims to boost trade with China.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:17 IST
The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled for November 2024, promises to redefine global trade dynamics. With an expansive exhibition area of 325,000 square meters already booked by over 1,000 international companies, this year's expo is poised to make a substantial impact.

Frequent participants like Ireland and Greece continue to leverage the CIIE platform. Ireland has introduced high-quality food products, some debuting globally at the event, while Greece's Piraeus Port furthers its maritime trade connections. The UK displays its leading technologies and services, establishing significant trade opportunities with China.

Accompanying the expo, the Hongqiao Forum will tackle pressing global issues, featuring discussions led by high-profile international figures. The CIIE, along with its forums and exhibitions, provides an unparalleled opportunity for global brands to enhance their business prospects in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

