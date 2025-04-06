Starmer's Stance: Shielding UK Businesses Amid Tariffs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to safeguard UK businesses against the US tariffs initiated by former President Donald Trump while still seeking a trade agreement with the US. Starmer, in 'The Sunday Telegraph,' stressed the futility of trade wars and hinted at government intervention to shield businesses.

As trading dynamics shift globally due to tariff measures, Starmer remarked that economic repercussions could be substantial. He affirmed a commitment to open trade and stated that a deal with the US would be pursued only if it benefits British business and labor security.

The Prime Minister's comments arrive as UK faces significant tariffs on exports, causing a ripple effect in stock markets. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds assured parliament that discussions with businesses on potential retaliatory tariffs were underway, signaling the government's proactive measures.

