Milestone Completed: Vadodara Bridge Nearing India’s Bullet Train Dream

The construction of a bridge over the Dhadhar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district marks a significant milestone towards the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Consisting of full-span girders and multiple piers, it's among the 24 river bridges in the corridor. The project's first phase is expected to be operational by 2026.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of a bridge over the Dhadhar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has recently been completed, advancing India's ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) reported that the 120-meter bridge features three 40-meter full-span girders and several circular piers, ranging between 16 to 20 meters in height and 4 to 5 meters in diameter.

Positioned between Bharuch and Vadodara, the bridge is a notable progress point among the 24 river bridges planned along the Bullet Train corridor, with 20 situated in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. As stated, completion has already been achieved for seven river bridges along this route. Indian Railways aims to operationalize the first phase between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat by 2026.

