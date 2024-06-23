Left Menu

India Faces Infrastructural Crisis: Over 450 Projects Hit Massive Cost Overruns

India's infrastructure sector is facing a significant crisis, with 458 projects exceeding cost estimates by Rs 5.71 lakh crore as of May 2024. Out of 1,817 projects monitored, 831 are delayed. The primary reasons include land acquisition, financial issues, and environmental clearance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:03 IST
India Faces Infrastructural Crisis: Over 450 Projects Hit Massive Cost Overruns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming report reveals that 458 infrastructure projects in India, each costing Rs 150 crore or more, have experienced cost overruns exceeding Rs 5.71 lakh crore as of May 2024, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Out of 1,817 monitored projects, 458 reported cost overruns and 831 were delayed. The total original implementation cost was Rs 27.58 lakh crore, with an anticipated cost escalating to Rs 33.29 lakh crore—a 20.70% overrun.

Common reasons cited for delays include land acquisition issues, environmental clearances, financial constraints, and manpower shortages. The average delay for 831 delayed projects is 35.1 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024