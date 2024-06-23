Exit Polls Set to Launch on Stock Market After Business Successes: Pradeep Gupta
Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India announces that exit polls, currently a loss-making venture, will be listed on the stock market once other business ventures become profitable.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Pradeep Gupta, chairman of Axis My India, has revealed plans to list exit polls on the stock market. This decision will be executed once their other business models achieve profitable status.
In a strategic move, Gupta aims to turn current losses into financial gains before making the stock market shift.
A positive market performance in other sectors will spearhead this new venture into a public listing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
