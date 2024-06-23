Exit Polls Set to Launch on Stock Market After Business Successes: Pradeep Gupta

Pradeep Gupta, chairman of Axis My India, has revealed plans to list exit polls on the stock market. This decision will be executed once their other business models achieve profitable status.

In a strategic move, Gupta aims to turn current losses into financial gains before making the stock market shift.

A positive market performance in other sectors will spearhead this new venture into a public listing.

