Nagpur Airport's Scare: Third Bomb Threat Revealed as Hoax

Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport faced heightened security measures on Monday after authorities received a bomb threat via email. Thorough searches conducted by security personnel found no suspicious items, officials reported.

This incident marks the third such threat received by the airport since April. A senior airport official confirmed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) received an email about a pipe bomb allegedly planted in the aerodrome's toilet. The threat was communicated to Nagpur airport authorities promptly, leading to immediate security sweeps.

Past incidents include a similar threat in April and a hoax email in June, which targeted more than 40 airports across various cities. Despite the recurrent false alarms, authorities have stepped up security at the airport to ensure public safety.

