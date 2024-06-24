Left Menu

Nagpur Airport's Scare: Third Bomb Threat Revealed as Hoax

Nagpur airport experienced its third bomb threat via email since April, prompting extensive searches by security personnel. No suspicious items were discovered, officials confirmed. Earlier threats in April and June also turned out to be hoaxes, leading to increased security measures.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport faced heightened security measures on Monday after authorities received a bomb threat via email. Thorough searches conducted by security personnel found no suspicious items, officials reported.

This incident marks the third such threat received by the airport since April. A senior airport official confirmed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) received an email about a pipe bomb allegedly planted in the aerodrome's toilet. The threat was communicated to Nagpur airport authorities promptly, leading to immediate security sweeps.

Past incidents include a similar threat in April and a hoax email in June, which targeted more than 40 airports across various cities. Despite the recurrent false alarms, authorities have stepped up security at the airport to ensure public safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

