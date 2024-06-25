Left Menu

Euronics to Double Turnover with New Gurugram Plant

Euronics, a public washroom automation firm, aims to double its turnover to Rs 400 crore by 2025-26 with a new manufacturing plant in Gurugram. The plant, costing Rs 100 crore, will be operational this month and fulfill 50% of orders while creating 200 jobs. Euronics targets 80% in-house production by next year.

Euronics, a prominent firm in public washroom automation, is poised to double its turnover to Rs 400 crore by 2025-26. This is largely driven by the launch of a new manufacturing plant in Gurugram which will become operational this month, targeting fulfillment of 50% of its orders.

With a Rs 100 crore investment, the new plant boasts an annual production capacity of 2 lakh units and aims to catapult Euronics into a dominant position in the market. 'In the last financial year, we were around Rs 200 crore. This year we are eyeing a turnover between Rs 280 crore to Rs 290 crore and Rs 400 crore by FY25-26,' stated Euronics MD & CEO Viknesh Jain.

Established in 2002, Euronics has played a critical role in India's public and commercial washroom sector. Jain revealed that the company has recently expanded its presence in government projects, including significant endeavors like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the New Parliament Building. The new Gurugram plant will employ around 200 workers and aid in achieving Euronics' goal of 80% in-house production by next year-end.

