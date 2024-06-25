Left Menu

Italy Condemns Russian Ban on European Media

Italy's foreign ministry condemned Russia's decision to ban dozens of European media outlets, including major Italian broadcasters and newspapers. The ministry called the move against Italian media as unjustified, asserting they have provided objective coverage on Ukraine. Russia's ban was in retaliation to a similar action by the EU.

Italy's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned a Russian decision to ban access to dozens of European media outlets, including Italian broadcasters Rai and La7 and newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa.

"We regret the unjustified measure taken against these Italian broadcasters and newspapers, which have always provided objective and unbiased information on the conflict in Ukraine," a ministry statement said.

The Russian foreign ministry said its ban, targeting 81 EU-based media outlets that will no longer be accessible from Russia, was retaliation for a similar EU move against Russian media outlets.

