GIFT City Partners with TiE to Boost Economic Growth and Entrepreneurship

In a strategic move to enhance economic growth and entrepreneurial activity, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar has entered into a partnership with TiE, Inc. The accord, encapsulated in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday, aims to foster a robust business ecosystem in India.

Under the MoU, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFTCL) and TiE have committed to collaborating on various fronts, including the promotion of innovation, investment attraction, and the creation of a business-friendly environment within GIFT City. The partnership is set to drive substantial economic growth and generate significant employment opportunities, further cementing GIFT City's status as India's premier International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation, such as positioning GIFT City as the preferred destination for TiE members, providing regulatory guidance, and offering access to world-class infrastructure. Both parties will also engage in joint promotion efforts, collaborate on research, and host an annual entrepreneurship summit. GIFT City MD and Group CEO Tapan Ray expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting its potential to attract high-caliber entrepreneurs and businesses.

