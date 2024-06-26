Vedanta Resources to Sell 2.6% Stake in Mining Arm to Slash Debt

In a strategic move to manage debt and bolster growth, Vedanta Resources will divest a 2.6% stake in its Mumbai-listed mining conglomerate, as announced on Wednesday.

The sale, conducted through its subsidiary Finsider International, aims to cut down debt by over USD 650 million since April.

This decision aligns with Vedanta's commitment to deleverage its balance sheet, marking a crucial step towards financial stability and expansion.

