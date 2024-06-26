Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Growth Projections Near 7.5% for Current Fiscal Year

India's economy is projected to grow close to 7.5% in the current fiscal year, driven by resilient domestic conditions and favorable global environments, according to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). High-frequency indicators show sustained momentum, and expectations hinge on an above-normal monsoon and steady policy measures.

26-06-2024
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is set to achieve significant growth, with projections nearing 7.5% for the current fiscal year. This optimistic forecast is supported by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in its recent review.

The NCAER noted that high-frequency indicators demonstrate the resilience of India's domestic economy, prompting upward revisions in growth projections for the upcoming fiscal year by various agencies. The expected growth range for the year spans between 7.2% and 6.2%.

Poonam Gupta, the director general of NCAER, emphasized that GDP growth during 2024-25 could exceed 7%, buoyed by robust economic activity observed in the first quarter, a focused investment policy, and macroeconomic stability. She also highlighted the favorable global environment, the peaking inflation, and ongoing efforts to address food price challenges through strategic policy frameworks.

