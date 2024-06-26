Left Menu

Aer Lingus Pilots Disrupt Travel Plans Amid Fierce Pay Dispute

Aer Lingus pilots have initiated industrial action, leading to the cancellation of numerous flights. The action is part of a dispute over pay, with pilots seeking a 24% increase. An eight-hour strike is planned. Ireland's Prime Minister, Simon Harris, urged quick resolution to avoid prolonged chaos.

Aer Lingus pilots launched industrial action on Wednesday, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and causing travel chaos for tens of thousands of passengers.

The pilots are engaging in 'work to rule' actions, refusing overtime, roster changes, or out-of-hours management requests, with an eight-hour strike scheduled for Saturday.

The dispute centers on a demand for a 24% pay increase to match inflation since 2019. Aer Lingus has countered with an offer of a 12.5% increase, conditional on discussions about productivity and flexibility.

Ireland's Prime Minister, Simon Harris, emphasized the urgency of finding a resolution, urging both parties to engage in compromise and negotiations to avoid prolonged disruption.

