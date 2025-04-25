Left Menu

Airspace Tensions Lead to IndiGo Flight Cancellations

IndiGo has temporarily canceled flights to Almaty and Tashkent due to operational constraints following Pakistan's airspace closure. The airline, which uses narrow-body Airbus aircraft, cites the airspace restrictions as affecting around 50 international routes, necessitating schedule adjustments until early May.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to operational challenges, IndiGo announced on Friday the temporary cancellation of flights to Almaty and Tashkent. The decision comes as a result of Pakistan's recent airspace closure, which forces Indian airlines to adopt longer flight paths, complicating direct operations for narrow-body aircraft.

The airline noted in a statement that approximately 50 international routes would need adjustments, given the limited rerouting options in the current scenario. Almaty flights are suspended from April 27 until May 7, while Tashkent services are halted from April 28 to May 7.

IndiGo expressed regret over the disruption this causes passengers, stating efforts to minimize disruptions amid heightened tensions following India's Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan's subsequent airspace restrictions against Indian airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

