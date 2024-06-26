Left Menu

Kerala MPs Demand Review of Thiruvananthapuram Airport Tariff Hike

Two Rajya Sabha members from Kerala, John Brittas and Binoy Viswam, raised concerns about the Thiruvananthapuram international airport's tariff hike. They urged the civil aviation ministry to review the revisions approved by AERA, citing the financial burden on passengers and airlines due to increased User Development Fee and landing charges.

On Wednesday, two Rajya Sabha members from Kerala expressed their concerns regarding the recent hike in tariffs at Thiruvananthapuram international airport. The members, John Brittas and Binoy Viswam, have called upon the civil aviation ministry to intervene and review these tariff revisions.

The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has approved significant increases in the User Development Fee (UDF) and landing charges for the airport. The revised tariffs, set to take effect from July 1, are expected to impose a hefty financial burden on passengers and airlines.

Brittas emphasized the urgent need for the ministry to address these 'humongous' tariff revisions. He highlighted concerns that the increases could reduce the accessibility and affordability of air travel for citizens in southern Kerala. Viswam echoed these sentiments, calling for the minister's intervention to lower the UDF and landing charges to ease the financial strain on the public.

