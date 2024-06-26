Major Stakeholders Divest in Hindustan Foods and Affle India, Shares Surge

In significant developments on the stock market, five entities divested an 11 percent stake in FMCG giant Hindustan Foods, amounting to Rs 638 crore.

Prominent investors including WestBridge AIF I and Infinity Consumer Holdings executed block deals on the NSE, boosting the company's shares by 5.54 percent.

In parallel, Affle Holdings offloaded a 1.8 percent stake in Affle (India) Ltd for Rs 322 crore, which saw its shares climb by 5.73 percent.

