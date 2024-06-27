Tata Group Tops India’s Brand Value Charts Yet Again

Tata Group has been reaffirmed as India's most valuable brand, according to the latest Brand Finance report.

The conglomerate, spanning from salt to software, is followed by IT giant Infosys and the amalgamated HDFC Group, ranked second and third respectively.

With a 9 per cent growth, Tata Group's brand value surged to USD 28.6 billion, nearing the USD 30 billion milestone, reflecting positive sentiments within India's economy.

Infosys also exhibited robust growth, attaining a brand value of USD 14.2 billion despite a global slowdown in the IT sector.

HDFC Group, having integrated with HDFC Ltd., secured the third position with a valuation of USD 10.4 billion. Leading public sector banks like Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Union Bank boasted double-digit growth in brand values.

The telecom industry achieved a remarkable 61 per cent growth in brand value, with Jio, Airtel, and Vi adapting successfully to shifting consumer habits, followed by banking (26 per cent) and mining, iron & steel sectors showing an average growth of 16 per cent.

Moreover, hospitality giant Taj has ascended as India's strongest brand, securing a prestigious AAA+ strength rating.

