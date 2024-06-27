Left Menu

Tata Group Tops India’s Brand Value Charts Yet Again

Tata Group has been crowned as India’s most valuable brand according to Brand Finance. With significant growth, it is closely followed by Infosys and HDFC Group. Telecom, banking, and mining sectors also show strong brand value growth. Hospitality brand Taj remains the strongest Indian brand with an AAA+ rating.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:58 IST
Tata Group Tops India’s Brand Value Charts Yet Again
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group has been reaffirmed as India's most valuable brand, according to the latest Brand Finance report.

The conglomerate, spanning from salt to software, is followed by IT giant Infosys and the amalgamated HDFC Group, ranked second and third respectively.

With a 9 per cent growth, Tata Group's brand value surged to USD 28.6 billion, nearing the USD 30 billion milestone, reflecting positive sentiments within India's economy.

Infosys also exhibited robust growth, attaining a brand value of USD 14.2 billion despite a global slowdown in the IT sector.

HDFC Group, having integrated with HDFC Ltd., secured the third position with a valuation of USD 10.4 billion. Leading public sector banks like Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Union Bank boasted double-digit growth in brand values.

The telecom industry achieved a remarkable 61 per cent growth in brand value, with Jio, Airtel, and Vi adapting successfully to shifting consumer habits, followed by banking (26 per cent) and mining, iron & steel sectors showing an average growth of 16 per cent.

Moreover, hospitality giant Taj has ascended as India's strongest brand, securing a prestigious AAA+ strength rating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024