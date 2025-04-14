Rory McIlroy Achieves Career Grand Slam With Dramatic Masters Victory

Rory McIlroy triumphed in a dramatic finish at the Masters, ending his pursuit of a Grand Slam with a victory on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. The win came after McIlroy's gripping final round, where he regained composure following a missed opportunity on the 18th in regulation.

The moment McIlroy sank the winning putt, emotions ran high as he celebrated with his family amidst cheers at Augusta's storied green. Securing the elusive title places him among golfing greats like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, becoming only the sixth player in history to achieve a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy's journey to this victory was marked by resilience, having fallen short of the Masters title despite coming close multiple times. With this success, he not only silences critics but also fulfills a personal milestone, answering questions about his legacy in golf's history at future Masters tournaments.

