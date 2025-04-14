Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Achieves Career Grand Slam With Dramatic Masters Victory

Rory McIlroy clinched the elusive Masters title in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose, achieving a career Grand Slam. Overcoming a nerve-wracking final round, McIlroy showcased remarkable skills and resilience. His victory saw him join an elite group of golf legends after a long period of near misses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:23 IST
Rory McIlroy Achieves Career Grand Slam With Dramatic Masters Victory
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy triumphed in a dramatic finish at the Masters, ending his pursuit of a Grand Slam with a victory on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. The win came after McIlroy's gripping final round, where he regained composure following a missed opportunity on the 18th in regulation.

The moment McIlroy sank the winning putt, emotions ran high as he celebrated with his family amidst cheers at Augusta's storied green. Securing the elusive title places him among golfing greats like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, becoming only the sixth player in history to achieve a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy's journey to this victory was marked by resilience, having fallen short of the Masters title despite coming close multiple times. With this success, he not only silences critics but also fulfills a personal milestone, answering questions about his legacy in golf's history at future Masters tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025