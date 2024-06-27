Left Menu

Exporters Urge Ministry to Tackle Non-Trade Barriers

Domestic exporters suggested the commerce ministry to establish a dedicated division for handling non-trade barriers impacting India's exports. They also urged for an extension and increased rates under the interest equalisation scheme during a meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Various industry representatives participated in the discussions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:28 IST
Exporters Urge Ministry to Tackle Non-Trade Barriers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic exporters on Thursday called on the commerce ministry to establish a specialized division focused solely on addressing non-trade barriers, which they say are hindering India's outbound shipments.

In a meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, exporters also pushed for the extension and enhancement of the Interest Equalisation Scheme, pointing to its upcoming expiration on June 30.

The conversation also highlighted issues such as container availability in hinterlands, shipping lines bypassing India, quick port turnaround times, and free trade agreements (FTAs) to open new markets for Indian goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024