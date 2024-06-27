Exporters Urge Ministry to Tackle Non-Trade Barriers

Domestic exporters on Thursday called on the commerce ministry to establish a specialized division focused solely on addressing non-trade barriers, which they say are hindering India's outbound shipments.

In a meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, exporters also pushed for the extension and enhancement of the Interest Equalisation Scheme, pointing to its upcoming expiration on June 30.

The conversation also highlighted issues such as container availability in hinterlands, shipping lines bypassing India, quick port turnaround times, and free trade agreements (FTAs) to open new markets for Indian goods.

