Chaos Erupts at Delhi Airport Terminal-1 as Roof Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall, a portion of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am on Friday, causing widespread chaos. A cab driver at the scene reported no loud noise before the rods fell onto parked cars, triggering panic among passengers.

CRPF personnel promptly notified local police and fire departments, who arrived swiftly to manage the situation. An earthmover was deployed to handle the heavy beams, which injured six people and resulted in one fatality, whose identity remains unknown.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, confirmed that the affected area has been cordoned off for investigation and rescue operations. Passengers have been advised to use staircases as elevator services have been suspended. The injured were initially taken to Medanta Hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

