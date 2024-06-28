Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at Delhi Airport Terminal-1 as Roof Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall

The collapse of a roof portion at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 during heavy rainfall caused chaos, injuring six and killing one. The incident led to an immediate response from CRPF personnel, local police, and fire departments. Injured individuals were transported to hospitals, and rescue operations are ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall, a portion of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am on Friday, causing widespread chaos. A cab driver at the scene reported no loud noise before the rods fell onto parked cars, triggering panic among passengers.

CRPF personnel promptly notified local police and fire departments, who arrived swiftly to manage the situation. An earthmover was deployed to handle the heavy beams, which injured six people and resulted in one fatality, whose identity remains unknown.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, confirmed that the affected area has been cordoned off for investigation and rescue operations. Passengers have been advised to use staircases as elevator services have been suspended. The injured were initially taken to Medanta Hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

