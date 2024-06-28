Left Menu

Reliance Industries Soars Above Rs 21 Lakh Crore Mark

Shares of Reliance Industries surged over 2% on Friday, pushing its market valuation past Rs 21 lakh crore. The stock reached an all-time high of Rs 3,161.45 on the BSE and ended the day as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex firms. Its valuation increased by Rs 47,777.57 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:21 IST
Reliance Industries Soars Above Rs 21 Lakh Crore Mark
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent on Friday, taking its market valuation above the Rs 21 lakh crore mark.

The heavyweight stock rose by 2.31 per cent to settle at Rs 3,131.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 3,161.45.

As the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms, Reliance's stock climbed 2.19 per cent on the NSE, settling at Rs 3,128.25 each.

This surge led the company's market valuation to soar by Rs 47,777.57 crore, reaching a total of Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. Earning the title of the most valued firm by market capitalization in India, it's a testament to Reliance's dominant market position.

Throughout the day, trading volumes remained strong with 10.33 lakh shares on the BSE and 144.77 lakh shares on the NSE. For the year, Reliance Industries shares have jumped 21.16 per cent on the BSE, marking a significant growth trajectory.

Notably, on February 13, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) made history as the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024