Reliance Industries Soars Above Rs 21 Lakh Crore Mark

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent on Friday, taking its market valuation above the Rs 21 lakh crore mark.

The heavyweight stock rose by 2.31 per cent to settle at Rs 3,131.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 3,161.45.

As the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms, Reliance's stock climbed 2.19 per cent on the NSE, settling at Rs 3,128.25 each.

This surge led the company's market valuation to soar by Rs 47,777.57 crore, reaching a total of Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. Earning the title of the most valued firm by market capitalization in India, it's a testament to Reliance's dominant market position.

Throughout the day, trading volumes remained strong with 10.33 lakh shares on the BSE and 144.77 lakh shares on the NSE. For the year, Reliance Industries shares have jumped 21.16 per cent on the BSE, marking a significant growth trajectory.

Notably, on February 13, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) made history as the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore.

