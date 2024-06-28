MSMEs Set to Digitize: A Path to Economic Growth

According to a recent study by Vi Business, nearly 60% of Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) are planning to digitize their business processes by 2025. Moreover, 43% will increase their digitalization budget within the same period.

MSMEs play a crucial role in India's economy, contributing almost 30% to the GDP. The 'Vi Business ReadyForNext MSME Growth Insights Study', which surveyed 1.6 lakh respondents from various industries, predicts that this contribution could rise to 35-40% by 2027 via digital transformation.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Vodafone Idea Limited, Arvind Nevatia, underscored the importance of MSMEs, citing their role as major job creators employing over 11 crore people. The study suggests increased digital investment particularly in sectors with lower digital maturity, signifying a broad commitment to embracing digital growth for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

