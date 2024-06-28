Traders Strike Back: Hisar's Markets Shut Down Over Armed Attack

In a strong show of solidarity, all shops in Hisar's Auto Market, New Grain Market, and Bazaar Khajanchiyan remained closed on Friday, protesting a recent firing incident outside a local car dealership.

Traders have alleged that despite a 72-hour ultimatum, no arrests have been made. The shutdown saw widespread support, with New Grain Market traders also joining the protest, demanding immediate police action.

The atmosphere turned tense as traders accused the police of inaction after the firing, which was followed by ransom demands from unidentified miscreants. The incident involved three armed men who left a note demanding Rs 5 crore before fleeing the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)