Left Menu

Traders Strike Back: Hisar's Markets Shut Down Over Armed Attack

In Hisar, all shops in Auto Market, New Grain Market, and Bazaar Khajanchiyan were closed to protest against a recent shooting incident outside a car dealership. Traders demanded immediate police action and the arrest of the culprits responsible for the armed attack.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:16 IST
Traders Strike Back: Hisar's Markets Shut Down Over Armed Attack
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of solidarity, all shops in Hisar's Auto Market, New Grain Market, and Bazaar Khajanchiyan remained closed on Friday, protesting a recent firing incident outside a local car dealership.

Traders have alleged that despite a 72-hour ultimatum, no arrests have been made. The shutdown saw widespread support, with New Grain Market traders also joining the protest, demanding immediate police action.

The atmosphere turned tense as traders accused the police of inaction after the firing, which was followed by ransom demands from unidentified miscreants. The incident involved three armed men who left a note demanding Rs 5 crore before fleeing the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024