Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Surge Amid Gold Stockpile Rise

India's forex reserves surged by USD 816 million to reach USD 653.711 billion for the week ending June 21. Despite a previous drop, the increase was bolstered by a significant rise in gold reserves. The reserves' all-time high of USD 655.817 billion was achieved on June 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:22 IST
India's Forex Reserves Surge Amid Gold Stockpile Rise
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves saw a surge, increasing by USD 816 million to reach USD 653.711 billion for the week concluding on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India reported on Friday.

The previous week had recorded a dip of USD 2.922 billion, taking the reserves down to USD 652.895 billion. The reserves' historical peak remains at USD 655.817 billion, achieved on June 7.

Foreign currency assets, a key part of the reserves, fell by USD 106 million to USD 574.134 billion. This component reflects the value changes of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen.

In contrast, gold reserves saw a significant surge, increasing by USD 988 million to USD 56.956 billion. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by USD 57 million to USD 18.049 billion, and India's IMF reserve position fell by USD 9 million to USD 4.572 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024