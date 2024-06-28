EU Sanctions Six Individuals and Three Companies for Financing Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The European Union has imposed sanctions on six individuals and three companies for financing Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Those sanctioned include Jamil Yusuf Ahmad Aliyan and Ahmed Sharif Abdallah Odeh. The sanctions involve an asset freeze and a travel ban to the EU.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has decided to sanction six people and three companies for financing Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the EU council said on Friday. The EU said it was sanctioning Jamil Yusuf Ahmad Aliyan, Ahmed Sharif Abdallah Odeh, Zuheir Shamlakh, Ismail Barhoum, Ali Morshed Shirazi and Maher Rebhi Obeid.
It added it was sanctioning the companies Zawaya Group for Development & Investment Co Ltd, Larrycom for Investment Ltd and Al Zawaya Group for Development & Investment Sociedad limitada. The individuals and companies will be subject to an asset freeze, and the six people will also be banned from travelling to the EU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European Union to hit Chinese electric vehicles with higher tariffs
The European Union has launched membership talks with Ukraine, starting a process likely to take years, reports AP.
The European Union has launched membership talks with Moldova, hours after kicking off Ukraine's accession process, reports AP.
European Union accuses Microsoft of breaching bloc's antitrust rules by packaging Teams app with business software, reports AP.