Railways to Run 315 Special Trains for Ratha Jatra Pilgrims

The Indian Railways will operate 315 special trains to accommodate pilgrims traveling to Puri for the Ratha Jatra festival from July 6 to July 19. Additionally, arrangements will be made for the accommodation of 15,000 devotees. Various rituals of Ratha Jatra will also be covered by these trains.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Indian Railways will operate an impressive 315 special trains to and from Puri during the highly-anticipated Ratha Jatra, officials announced recently.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputies of the extensive plans to facilitate smooth travel for pilgrims during their meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

The initiative will span from July 6 to July 19 and includes comprehensive coverage across Odisha. The Ministry of Railways will also provide accommodation for 15,000 devotees in Puri, ensuring a seamless festival experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

