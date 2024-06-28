Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof Collapse: Tragic Incident Under Heavy Rain

In a catastrophic event highlighted by heavy rainfall, the roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, the nation's busiest, collapsed early on Friday morning. Tragically, the incident resulted in the loss of one life and left six others injured, prompting immediate government action.

The extensive damage to Terminal 1, used primarily by IndiGo and SpiceJet, led to the cancellation of over 100 flights, severely disrupting travel for countless passengers. The authorities have since redirected operations to Terminals 2 and 3 to manage the chaos.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened an urgent review meeting, resulting in the formation of a continuous war room at Terminals 2 and 3 to facilitate efficient passenger management. The Airports Authority of India has also been instructed to inspect the structural integrity of all airports within the next few days.

