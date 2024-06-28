Left Menu

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof Collapse: Tragic Incident Under Heavy Rain

A roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 early Friday led to one fatality and six injuries amid severe rainfall. The incident caused over 100 flight cancellations, with operations shifting to terminals 2 and 3. A detailed probe and thorough inspection of all airport structures have been ordered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a catastrophic event highlighted by heavy rainfall, the roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, the nation's busiest, collapsed early on Friday morning. Tragically, the incident resulted in the loss of one life and left six others injured, prompting immediate government action.

The extensive damage to Terminal 1, used primarily by IndiGo and SpiceJet, led to the cancellation of over 100 flights, severely disrupting travel for countless passengers. The authorities have since redirected operations to Terminals 2 and 3 to manage the chaos.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened an urgent review meeting, resulting in the formation of a continuous war room at Terminals 2 and 3 to facilitate efficient passenger management. The Airports Authority of India has also been instructed to inspect the structural integrity of all airports within the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

