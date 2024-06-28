Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

On Friday, Fidelity Investments executed a significant share sale worth Rs 1,788 crore involving HCL Technologies through open market transactions.

In multiple block deals executed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the US-based investment firm, through its eight affiliates, parted ways with 1,24,14,228 shares or a 0.46 percent stake in the leading IT company.

Selling at an average price of Rs 1,440.50 per share, the transaction saw ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, and several others as notable buyers.

