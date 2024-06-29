19 School Children Found in Seized Van in J&K's Kishtwar

A private van carrying 19 school children was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, according to officials. The seizing occurred during a vehicle checking drive on Dachhan Road.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Kishtwar, Mohd Saleem, led the operation, noting gross violations of traffic rules. The driver's license suspension has been recommended.

This special safety drive resulted in 117 vehicles being fined over Rs 4.67 lakh for offences including overloading, overspeeding, and dangerous driving, officials stated. Show cause notices for license suspensions were automatically generated for violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)