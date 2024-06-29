Left Menu

19 School Children Found in Seized Van in J&K's Kishtwar

A private van with 19 school children was seized in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer for violating traffic rules. The drive fined 117 vehicles and recommendations for suspension of driving licenses were made.

Updated: 29-06-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:48 IST
19 School Children Found in Seized Van in J&K's Kishtwar
  India

A private van carrying 19 school children was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, according to officials. The seizing occurred during a vehicle checking drive on Dachhan Road.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Kishtwar, Mohd Saleem, led the operation, noting gross violations of traffic rules. The driver's license suspension has been recommended.

This special safety drive resulted in 117 vehicles being fined over Rs 4.67 lakh for offences including overloading, overspeeding, and dangerous driving, officials stated. Show cause notices for license suspensions were automatically generated for violations.

