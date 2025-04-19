Left Menu

Kishtwar Landslide Threatens Connectivity: Families Evacuated

The Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir faces a potential landslide threat, leading to the evacuation of 22 families. The Kishtwar-Paddar road remains closed, affecting access to the Machail Mata shrine. Local officials are evaluating mitigation efforts while urgent calls for permanent solutions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:39 IST
Kishtwar Landslide Threatens Connectivity: Families Evacuated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Jammu and Kashmir, at least 22 families have been evacuated due to a looming landslide threat in the Kishtwar district. According to government sources, the precautionary measures were necessary as the region faces continuous geological instability.

Local traffic has been severely affected, with the Kishtwar-Paddar road on hold for the third consecutive day, disrupting access to the Machail Mata shrine. Strategies to mitigate the potential dangers while facilitating road clearance are being monitored by District Development Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and teams on the ground.

The landslide threat coincides with the annual yatra season, further complicating matters for pilgrims and local residents. Authorities are addressing public concerns, intensified by alleged impacts from construction work on a nearby hydro-electric project, as calls for a permanent resolution increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

