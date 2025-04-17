Authorities Ramp Up Easter Weekend Road Safety Drive Across South Africa

As South Africa prepares for the Easter Weekend, law enforcement agencies are gearing up for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with a strong emphasis on road safety and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Between Friday, 18 April and Monday, 21 April 2025, major highways and regional roads are expected to be heavily congested as thousands of holidaymakers and religious pilgrims journey to various destinations across the country. In response, a coordinated nationwide effort is being rolled out to manage traffic volumes, enforce laws, and ultimately, save lives.

Heavy Police Presence and Increased Patrols

Law enforcement authorities, including the National Traffic Police, South African Police Service (SAPS), provincial traffic departments, metro police units, and other related agencies, will deploy in full force to monitor high-risk routes and manage the influx of vehicles.

The Department of Transport has identified several critical traffic corridors that will receive intensified surveillance and resource allocation. These include:

N4 Nelspruit and Middleburg (Mpumalanga)

R71 Mankweng (Limpopo)

N2 Libode and R61 Mthatha (Eastern Cape)

R54 Parys (Free State)

N3 Harrismith (Free State to KwaZulu-Natal)

N2 KwaDukuza and R66 Nongoma (KwaZulu-Natal)

Gauteng, often a departure and return hub for many long-distance travelers, will also maintain high visibility operations throughout the province.

Minister Creecy: “It Begins with Me”

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy reiterated the importance of personal responsibility on the roads during this high-risk season.

“We are ready for the high volumes of traffic that we will experience throughout the country over the Easter Weekend,” said Creecy. “We encourage drivers to behave more responsibly on the roads and to ensure that the human factor is removed in road accidents.”

According to Creecy, a staggering 87% of road accidents and fatalities in South Africa are caused by driver and pedestrian behavior. This includes reckless driving, fatigue, speeding, driving under the influence, jaywalking, and general non-compliance with road rules.

“Reducing road fatalities and accidents is the responsibility of each one of us,” Creecy emphasized.

National Road Safety Campaign in Full Swing

The heightened Easter Weekend operation is part of the broader 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign, which was launched on 20 March and runs through to 2 May 2025. The campaign, themed “It Begins with Me”, focuses on reducing road carnage through a combination of integrated law enforcement and public education.

Key features of the campaign include:

Roadblocks and sobriety checkpoints

Speed enforcement operations

Tire and roadworthiness inspections

Pedestrian education initiatives in high-risk zones

Collaboration with faith-based organizations and community leaders

Safety Tips for Motorists and Pedestrians

Authorities are urging all road users to plan their trips carefully and observe the following safety guidelines:

Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before departure

Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Take regular breaks to combat fatigue

Adhere strictly to speed limits and road signage

Buckle up—every passenger, every trip

Avoid distractions, especially mobile phone use while driving

Pedestrians should wear visible clothing and cross at designated spots

A United Front Against Road Carnage

In a multi-agency effort, the Department of Transport is working closely with the Cross Border Road Traffic Agency, the Border Management Authority, and local municipalities to manage both domestic and cross-border travel safely. Joint operations will be conducted at toll plazas, borders, and provincial gateways to monitor compliance and deter lawbreaking behavior.

As millions take to the roads for spiritual reflection and holiday relaxation, government officials are appealing to the public to make this Easter a season marked not only by celebration—but also by safety, responsibility, and care for fellow citizens.

“We all share the roads. Let’s make sure we all share the responsibility,” concluded Minister Creecy.