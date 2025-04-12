Left Menu

Operation Snowbound: Security Forces Dismantle JeM Threat in Kishtwar

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, security forces eliminated three terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, demonstrating tactical skill and coordination despite challenging conditions. The operation aims to eradicate terrorism from the region, with a priority on local safety, employing advanced technology and inter-agency collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:09 IST
Operation Snowbound: Security Forces Dismantle JeM Threat in Kishtwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, security forces have neutralized three terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, ongoing despite harsh weather, underscores the resolve to eradicate terrorism from the area.

Senior security officials, including Brigadier J B S Rathi of the Assam Rifles and DIG Shridhar Patil, reported that the mission began on April 9 and has successfully eliminated high-level threats, including commander Saifullah. Professionalism and advanced strategic coordination between armed forces have ensured zero casualties on the side of the troops, with operations targeting lasting peace in the region.

Equipped with real-time surveillance, drones, and coordinated reinforcements, the forces strive to maintain regional stability. The operation is in its final stages, with a commitment to bringing any remaining terrorist threats to justice, reflecting the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and police under treacherous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025