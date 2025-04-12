Operation Snowbound: Security Forces Dismantle JeM Threat in Kishtwar
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, security forces eliminated three terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, demonstrating tactical skill and coordination despite challenging conditions. The operation aims to eradicate terrorism from the region, with a priority on local safety, employing advanced technology and inter-agency collaboration.
In a decisive move, security forces have neutralized three terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, ongoing despite harsh weather, underscores the resolve to eradicate terrorism from the area.
Senior security officials, including Brigadier J B S Rathi of the Assam Rifles and DIG Shridhar Patil, reported that the mission began on April 9 and has successfully eliminated high-level threats, including commander Saifullah. Professionalism and advanced strategic coordination between armed forces have ensured zero casualties on the side of the troops, with operations targeting lasting peace in the region.
Equipped with real-time surveillance, drones, and coordinated reinforcements, the forces strive to maintain regional stability. The operation is in its final stages, with a commitment to bringing any remaining terrorist threats to justice, reflecting the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and police under treacherous conditions.
