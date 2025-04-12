Left Menu

Brave Jawan's Sacrifice in Kishtwar Operations as Terror Plots Thwarted

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, security forces eliminated two terrorists in ongoing operations, while a Junior Commissioned Officer was martyred in Akhnoor. This brings the total to three terrorists neutralized, including a top commander. The operations aim to maintain peace, displaying robust military and police coordination in the region.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district have successfully neutralized two terrorists during ongoing operations, officials announced on Saturday. Tragically, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost his life in a separate encounter in the Akhnoor sector.

The number of terrorists neutralized in the Chhatru belt has now risen to three, after another terrorist was taken down by the security forces earlier. Notably, the slain militants were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, including a key commander, Saifullah.

Army and police officials emphasized their commitment to regional stability, crediting seamless inter-agency collaboration and advanced military tactics for the operation's success. Efforts are ongoing to eliminate remaining threats, with top priorities being tactical acuteness and the safety of local populations.

