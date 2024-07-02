Railways Report 11.12% Surge in Freight Earnings for June 2024
The railways have reported a freight revenue of Rs 14,798.11 crore in June 2024, marking an 11.12% increase compared to June 2023. The total freight loading for June 2024 reached 135.46 MT, a 10.07% improvement over the previous year. The ministry highlighted their customer-centric approach and agile policy making as key factors in this achievement.
In a significant development, the railways have recorded a freight revenue of Rs 14,798.11 crore in June 2024, reflecting an 11.12% rise from the Rs 13,316.81 crore earned during the same period the previous year.
The statement from the Railway Board revealed that the total freight loading for June 2024 had reached 135.46 MT, showcasing a 10.07% increase over June 2023's 123.06 MT.
Specific cargo categories such as coal, iron ore, and cement contributed significantly to these figures. The ministry attributed this success to a customer-centric approach, streamlined business development units, and agile policy-making efforts aimed at enhancing service delivery and competitive pricing.
