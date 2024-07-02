Left Menu

Railways Report 11.12% Surge in Freight Earnings for June 2024

The railways have reported a freight revenue of Rs 14,798.11 crore in June 2024, marking an 11.12% increase compared to June 2023. The total freight loading for June 2024 reached 135.46 MT, a 10.07% improvement over the previous year. The ministry highlighted their customer-centric approach and agile policy making as key factors in this achievement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:03 IST
Railways Report 11.12% Surge in Freight Earnings for June 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the railways have recorded a freight revenue of Rs 14,798.11 crore in June 2024, reflecting an 11.12% rise from the Rs 13,316.81 crore earned during the same period the previous year.

The statement from the Railway Board revealed that the total freight loading for June 2024 had reached 135.46 MT, showcasing a 10.07% increase over June 2023's 123.06 MT.

Specific cargo categories such as coal, iron ore, and cement contributed significantly to these figures. The ministry attributed this success to a customer-centric approach, streamlined business development units, and agile policy-making efforts aimed at enhancing service delivery and competitive pricing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024