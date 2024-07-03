Sikkim Taxi Drivers Mandated to Implement QR Code Payments by July 2024

In a bid to streamline payment methods and reduce conflicts, taxi drivers in Sikkim have been instructed to introduce QR codes as an additional payment option by July 15, 2024. This directive was issued after numerous complaints from passengers about fare discrepancies due to unavailability of change, leading to heated exchanges and traffic congestions.

Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav confirmed the mandate, stating that QR codes should be visibly affixed to both the front and rear of the taxis. This measure, decided in a recent meeting with local taxi associations, aims to facilitate smoother transactions via UPI payment options.

Additionally, taxis are required to display the officially notified taxi fares, ensuring transparency and convenience for passengers. The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize the payment system and enhance commuter experience in the region.

