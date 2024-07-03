Left Menu

Sikkim Taxi Drivers Mandated to Implement QR Code Payments by July 2024

Taxi drivers in Sikkim are required to implement QR codes as an additional payment option by July 15, 2024. This decision aims to address payment disputes and traffic jams caused by a lack of change. The QR codes must be displayed on both the front and rear of the vehicle.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:53 IST
Sikkim Taxi Drivers Mandated to Implement QR Code Payments by July 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to streamline payment methods and reduce conflicts, taxi drivers in Sikkim have been instructed to introduce QR codes as an additional payment option by July 15, 2024. This directive was issued after numerous complaints from passengers about fare discrepancies due to unavailability of change, leading to heated exchanges and traffic congestions.

Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav confirmed the mandate, stating that QR codes should be visibly affixed to both the front and rear of the taxis. This measure, decided in a recent meeting with local taxi associations, aims to facilitate smoother transactions via UPI payment options.

Additionally, taxis are required to display the officially notified taxi fares, ensuring transparency and convenience for passengers. The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize the payment system and enhance commuter experience in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024