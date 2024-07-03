India-Russia Joint Venture Takes Over Sri Lanka's Loss-Making Mattala International Airport

Sri Lanka's loss-making Mattala International Airport in Hambantota will be handed over to a joint India-Russia venture within the next few weeks, according to Minister of Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The India-Russia partnership was awarded the airport's management in April, taking over the USD 209 million facility, once branded the 'world's emptiest airport' due to a lack of flights.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet had earlier approved calling for Expressions of Interest, resulting in five proposals, with the 30-year management contract being awarded to India's Shaurya Aeronautics and Russia's Airports of Regions Management Company. Built during Mahinda Rajapaksa's tenure with high-interest Chinese loans, the airport has struggled financially since its inception. The government has been seeking commercial partners for the airport since 2016.

