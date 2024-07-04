Left Menu

India's Cold Chain Warehousing Boom: Meeting Fresh Fruit Demand

India's cold chain warehousing sector is expanding rapidly due to heightened demand for imported fresh fruits, spurred by healthier lifestyles and improved incomes. Significant investments are being made to enhance cold storage infrastructure and ensure efficient distribution. Government support and strategic partnerships are crucial to this growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:30 IST
India's Cold Chain Warehousing Boom: Meeting Fresh Fruit Demand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The cold chain warehousing sector in India is witnessing a remarkable surge, primarily driven by an escalating demand for imported fresh fruits. The momentum is fuelled by a growing preference for healthier lifestyles, higher disposable incomes, and better affordability among consumers. In response to this surge and the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are doubling down on investments to expand cold storage infrastructure, ensuring efficient distribution and long-term sustainability.

A recent IMARC report indicates that the Indian cold chain market stood at INR 1,81,490 Crores in 2022 and is projected to reach INR 3,79,870 Crores by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. The government's favourable measures, including funding for cold chain projects and support for cold storage construction, have spurred significant investments and fostered modern, efficient supply chains.

Partnerships such as the one between IG International and Horizon Industrial Parks further exemplify the sector's growth. IG International, a leading importer of fresh fruits in India, collaborated with Horizon to enhance their cold storage capacity with a state-of-the-art facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This facility, with its strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure, ensures seamless fruit sourcing and logistics.

The cold chain unit, covering an area of approximately 88,000 sq ft, integrates advanced features like insulated roofs, solar panels for energy efficiency, and cold rooms, all aimed at maintaining product quality and freshness. Horizon Industrial Parks, owned by Blackstone Real Estate funds, complies with all necessary regulations, ensuring an optimal environment for storing and processing fresh fruits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024