Adani Wilmar Achieves 13% Volume Growth in June Quarter

Edible oil giant Adani Wilmar announced a 13% volume growth in the June quarter, driven by market-specific strategies and significant gains in e-commerce and modern trade channels. The company also saw a 19% growth in alternate channels and a 36% increase in branded exports.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Edible oil behemoth Adani Wilmar has reported a notable 13% volume growth in the June quarter, as per the company's latest business update unveiled on Friday. The surge is attributed to market-specific strategies tailored for each category, aiming to capture greater market share, particularly in under-indexed regions.

In its first quarter of the current fiscal, Adani Wilmar demonstrated a robust year-on-year volume growth of 13%. This uptrend extended to alternate sales channels, including e-commerce, quick commerce, and modern trade, which collectively reported a 19% volume growth compared to the previous year.

Moreover, Adani Wilmar, under its Fortune brands, has fortified its traditional distribution methods. The volume of branded exports showed a significant 36% increase in Q1. In the food segment, the business marked a strong 23% growth, supported partly by non-basmati rice sales to government agencies for exports. Even after adjusting for this, the Food & FMCG business volume grew by 23% YoY.

