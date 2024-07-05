Left Menu

Rajiv Bajaj Urges GST Review for Clean Fuel Vehicles

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, urged the government to review GST rates for vehicles powered by clean fuels at the launch of the Freedom 125 motorcycle. Bajaj criticized the use of 'unsustainable subsidies' for promoting electric vehicles and emphasized the need for cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:30 IST
Rajiv Bajaj Urges GST Review for Clean Fuel Vehicles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, called on the government to reconsider the GST rates for clean fuel-powered vehicles. Speaking at the launch of the Freedom 125 motorcycle, Bajaj raised concerns over the reliance on 'unsustainable subsidies' to boost electric vehicles.

Alongside Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Bajaj introduced the world's first CNG-run bike, available in three variants, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 95,000.

Bajaj voiced that such subsidies are paradoxically unsustainable, asserting that the push for electrification in the automobile industry has created global chaos. He highlighted that Bajaj Auto's innovative approach with the Freedom CNG motorcycle aims to offer a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional petrol bikes.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024