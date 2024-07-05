Rajiv Bajaj Urges GST Review for Clean Fuel Vehicles
Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, urged the government to review GST rates for vehicles powered by clean fuels at the launch of the Freedom 125 motorcycle. Bajaj criticized the use of 'unsustainable subsidies' for promoting electric vehicles and emphasized the need for cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternatives.
In a recent address, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, called on the government to reconsider the GST rates for clean fuel-powered vehicles. Speaking at the launch of the Freedom 125 motorcycle, Bajaj raised concerns over the reliance on 'unsustainable subsidies' to boost electric vehicles.
Alongside Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Bajaj introduced the world's first CNG-run bike, available in three variants, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 95,000.
Bajaj voiced that such subsidies are paradoxically unsustainable, asserting that the push for electrification in the automobile industry has created global chaos. He highlighted that Bajaj Auto's innovative approach with the Freedom CNG motorcycle aims to offer a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional petrol bikes.
