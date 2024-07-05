Left Menu

Massive Traffic Snarl on Ghodbunder Road Due to Broken-Down Truck

Traffic on Thane's Ghodbunder Road was disrupted for over six hours on Friday. The issue was caused by a multi-axel truck breaking down while carrying an overloaded cargo, which violated existing regulations. Authorities eventually moved the truck, and the driver now faces charges.

Traffic on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city was severely impacted for more than six hours on Friday after a multi-axel truck broke down early in the morning.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinay Rathod, the trailer was overloaded in violation of regulations, causing significant delays in offloading and removing the obstructing vehicle. Police had to divert some traffic to other routes. The truck, which had broken down at around 5 AM, was finally moved to the roadside by 11 AM. Authorities have registered an FIR against the driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident not only caused inconvenience to commuters but also raised concerns over adherence to vehicle load regulations.

