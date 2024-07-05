Massive Traffic Snarl on Ghodbunder Road Due to Broken-Down Truck

Traffic on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city was severely impacted for more than six hours on Friday after a multi-axel truck broke down early in the morning.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinay Rathod, the trailer was overloaded in violation of regulations, causing significant delays in offloading and removing the obstructing vehicle. Police had to divert some traffic to other routes. The truck, which had broken down at around 5 AM, was finally moved to the roadside by 11 AM. Authorities have registered an FIR against the driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident not only caused inconvenience to commuters but also raised concerns over adherence to vehicle load regulations.