Left Menu

Bajaj Auto's Freedom 125: A Game-Changer for Clean Fuel Two-Wheelers

Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj advocates for government review of GST rates on clean fuel vehicles at the launch of the Freedom 125 motorcycle. Highlighting the high GST rate in India compared to other countries, Bajaj calls for sustainable policies over unsustainable subsidies for EVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:22 IST
Bajaj Auto's Freedom 125: A Game-Changer for Clean Fuel Two-Wheelers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj on Friday called for a government review of GST rates on vehicles powered by clean fuels. Speaking at the launch of the Freedom 125, Bajaj also voiced concerns about the reliance on 'unsustainable subsidies' to promote electric vehicles.

He pointed out that, unlike India, major two-wheeler markets in Latin America and ASEAN countries had significantly lower GST rates. The current 28% GST in India is economically straining for the common man, Bajaj argued.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present, highlighted India's recent rise to the third spot in the global automobile industry. He suggested that Bajaj Auto should incorporate a 2-litre ethanol tank in addition to the CNG tank in their new models. The Freedom 125 aims to cut fuel costs by half, offering significant travel savings and environmental benefits.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024