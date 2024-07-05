Bajaj Auto's Freedom 125: A Game-Changer for Clean Fuel Two-Wheelers

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj on Friday called for a government review of GST rates on vehicles powered by clean fuels. Speaking at the launch of the Freedom 125, Bajaj also voiced concerns about the reliance on 'unsustainable subsidies' to promote electric vehicles.

He pointed out that, unlike India, major two-wheeler markets in Latin America and ASEAN countries had significantly lower GST rates. The current 28% GST in India is economically straining for the common man, Bajaj argued.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present, highlighted India's recent rise to the third spot in the global automobile industry. He suggested that Bajaj Auto should incorporate a 2-litre ethanol tank in addition to the CNG tank in their new models. The Freedom 125 aims to cut fuel costs by half, offering significant travel savings and environmental benefits.