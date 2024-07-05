Jammu and Kashmir: A Rising Star in Socio-Economic Development

Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a significant success story among Indian states and a global exemplar for socio-economic development, according to the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhawan with Eliska Zigova, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Sinha highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available in Jammu and Kashmir, spanning various sectors such as industries, tourism, start-ups, handloom, handicrafts, food processing, agriculture, and allied sectors.

Sinha underscored the 'historic and transformative changes' the region has experienced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He extended an invitation to trade and business leaders from the Czech Republic to explore the plethora of opportunities that Jammu and Kashmir offers.

He noted that the Union Territory's progressive reforms and future-oriented policy measures have positioned it as a preferred investment destination globally.

'Jammu and Kashmir is set on a path of growth that will bring about momentous and historic changes. The government has taken decisive and bold measures to eliminate barriers obstructing development, propelling J-K towards becoming a resilient and self-reliant Union Territory,' Sinha added.

Ambassador Zigova reaffirmed the Czech Republic's commitment to strengthening its partnership with India, with an emphasis on mutual growth and collaboration.