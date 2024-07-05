Global Markets React to US Job Data and Political Shifts in Europe

Wall Street stocks saw a rise on Friday, buoyed by data indicating US job growth slowed to a still-healthy pace in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.3%, while the S&P 500 showed minor fluctuations.

Across the Atlantic, the British Labour Party's landslide victory in the general election spurred UK stocks higher, diverting market focus to the imminent second-round legislative elections in France. European stocks experienced a resurgence aided by speculation over U.S. rate cuts, with MSCI's world stock index reaching record highs.

In the context of global markets, Japan's Nikkei and Topix indices logged record levels, and investors remained tuned to inflation trends in major economies. Notably, the euro strengthened amid polls suggesting a limited victory for France's far-right National Party.