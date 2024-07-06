Left Menu

Loco Pilots Call for Urgent Reforms in Working Conditions Amid Safety Concerns

The All India Loco Running Staff Association's South Zone president handed a memorandum to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The memorandum highlights poor working conditions, long hours, inadequate rest, and safety concerns faced by loco pilots in Indian Railways, urging intervention and reforms.

train accident
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the All India Loco Running Staff Association's South Zone president reported that loco drivers submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, highlighting poor working conditions as a contributing factor to recent train accidents.

R Kumaresan, who coordinated the meeting at New Delhi railway station, emphasized the critical safety issues faced by both drivers and passengers. The memorandum points out excessive working hours of up to 14-16 hours per day for goods train drivers and insufficient rest periods, resulting in human errors and accidents.

Despite favorable rulings from the Regional Labour Commissioner and the Karnataka High Court, the Railways has yet to implement changes to improve working conditions. The associations are urging Gandhi to intervene and ensure that the Railways reduce working hours and provide adequate rest to improve overall safety.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

