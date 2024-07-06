Early Morning Fatal Crash Claims Four Lives in Annamayya

Four individuals lost their lives in a tragic car accident early Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a fuel tanker from behind at Ramapuram village in Annamayya district, according to a police official.

Annamayya district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao reported that five people were in the car at the time of the crash and confirmed that one person survived the deadly incident.

The collision took place at Ramapuram, located between Kadapa and Rayachoti, at approximately 1 am, resulting in the immediate deaths of four individuals, while one person managed to survive their injuries.

