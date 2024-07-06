Historic Budget Session Set Amid High Anticipation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has confirmed that the Budget Session of Parliament will take place from July 22 to August 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the budget on July 23.

This session will be the first to present a budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term. The President of India, upon the recommendation of the government, approved the session dates. Anticipation runs high following President Droupadi Murmu's assertion that the budget will feature significant social and economic decisions.

