Historic Budget Session Set Amid High Anticipation

The Budget Session of India's Parliament will be held from July 22 to August 12, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the new budget on July 23, marking the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:02 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has confirmed that the Budget Session of Parliament will take place from July 22 to August 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the budget on July 23.

This session will be the first to present a budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term. The President of India, upon the recommendation of the government, approved the session dates. Anticipation runs high following President Droupadi Murmu's assertion that the budget will feature significant social and economic decisions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

