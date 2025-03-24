Left Menu

South Korea's Political Drama: Han Duck-soo Reinstated as Prime Minister

South Korea's Constitutional Court annulled the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, restoring his position in a backdrop of political turbulence. Han, initially suspended for opposing the parliament, has maintained a distinguished career across party lines. His impeachment and subsequent reinstatement signal ongoing political discord within the nation.

Updated: 24-03-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 06:46 IST
In a significant decision on Monday, South Korea's Constitutional Court has overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him to his position. This development comes amid ongoing political turmoil, following his impeachment more than two months ago as acting president. Han stepped into the role after President Yoon Suk Yeol was himself impeached over a brief martial law declaration last year.

Han's term as acting leader was initially short-lived, lasting less than two weeks. His impeachment occurred on December 27 when he clashed with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to fill three vacancies on the Constitutional Court. In responding, the court's justices voted seven to one against his impeachment, highlighting the nation's sharp partisan divides.

Despite his extensive three-decade-long service under various administrations, Han faced allegations regarding his handling of controversial martial law and the judicial appointments. His reinstatement by the Constitutional Court reflects the complexities within South Korea's political landscape, where actions continue to reverberate deeply across both domestic and international domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

